Big Law's incursion into Nashville has upended a legal market once dominated by Tennessee firms. The changes are testing law firms' longstanding client relationships. One of the tension points has been rising hourly rates. According to Wolters Kluwer, the average hourly rate for law firm partners specializing in corporate law rose 28% from 2020 to 2022.

December 05, 2023, 1:27 PM

