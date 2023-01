News From Law.com

Big Law had a boutique bonanza this week. Several firms in the Am Law 200 and beyond announced mergers with boutiques, citing a mix of fortune and strategy, the culmination of years-long talks, and even a desire to capitalize on economic headwinds that could slow competitors. Notably, none of the mergers were among those in the Am Law 50.

Legal Services

January 06, 2023, 2:11 PM