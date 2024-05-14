Big Laws AI Talent War Aims to Influence Software Developmen...

News From Law.com

In the AI edition of the classic build versus buy dilemma, some of the biggest law firms have opted to leverage their position as the largest buyers of legal tech to influence vendor development of AI-powered services to suit their needs. These firms have spent the first half of the year stocking up on data scientists and machine learning engineers, often with legal backgrounds. In the last month alone, Latham & Watkins, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, DLA Piper and Reed Smith have hired technology specialists to newly created roles. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius is looking to hire directors of AI and of innovation amid its partnership with Thomson Reuters.

May 14, 2024, 2:14 PM

