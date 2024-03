News From Law.com

In a quest to maximize profitability, Am Law 200 law firms have grown their share of business tied to contingency fees, a gamble that has paid off for some firms in recent years. Kirkland & Ellis, Crowell & Moring, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Susman Godfrey are among the firms that have represented plaintiffs on a contingency fee basis, agreeing to take on certain litigation in return for a portion of any recovery in a settlement or judgment.

March 21, 2024, 10:00 AM

