Big Law Steps In for Shale Oil Producers Hit With Antitrust ...

Big Law firms like Kirkland & Ellis and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher have stepped in to represent shale oil producers hit with allegations of antitrust violations. Five class actions filed in Nevada this past month allege that eight companies, including Chesapeake Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources, have conspired with OPEC to keep gas prices artificially high since early 2021. The lawsuits, filed by prominent plaintiffs’ firms including Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll and Scott + Scott, were brought on behalf of purchasers of gasoline, marine fuel and home heating oil. Judge Gloria Navarro of U.S. District Court of Las Vegas has consolidated four of the lawsuits and, on Feb. 1, granted a request from the shale oil firms to extend their responses from Wednesday to April 8.

February 08, 2024, 1:38 PM

