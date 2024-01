News From Law.com

With the federal government's negotiation of prescription prices with drug companies about to get underway, amicus curiae briefs in suits seeking to overturn the program give a glimpse of the coming legal battle. A plan to negotiate prices of prescription drugs covered under Medicare is facing multiple lawsuits from drugmakers, including at least four cases in New Jersey.

January 19, 2024, 2:54 PM

