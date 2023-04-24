Big Law Signing Bonuses Came And Went. Career Advancement Op...

News From Law.com

As we come out of the pandemic-era surge in associate demand that saw record levels of younger lawyers moving from large firm to large firm, many are no doubt wondering if they really gained anything of value for career development beyond a one-time bonus. At midsize firms like ours, we did not need to participate in this rush on associate talent because the nature of our associate work has always been focused on long-term development and satisfaction. And now we find ourselves in a better position than our larger peers to foster the cohort of rising talent.

Legal Services

April 24, 2023, 9:00 AM

nature of claim: /