More than 20 Asian companies have filed applications to launch initial public offerings in New York since June, and their values were smaller than in the past. That has sidelined Big Law players such as Kirkland & Ellis, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, Davis Polk & Wardwell, Sullivan & Cromwell and Cooley.

September 26, 2023, 8:00 PM

