Big Law Sees Growing Client Demand For DEI Advice As Law Fir...

McGuireWoods is the latest law firm to launch a multidisciplinary team geared to help clients navigate rules and challenges surrounding corporate diversity, equity and inclusion programs. The Am Law 200 groups come even as law firms themselves are grappling with how to handle their own diversity programs and fellowships. Following the U.S. Supreme Court's June reversal of affirmative action in college admissions, client demand is building for legal advice related to employment issues, government contractors, insurance and government compliance, among other issues.

September 14, 2023, 4:56 PM

