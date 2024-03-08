Big Law Recruiting Firms Merge, Aiming to Form One-Stop Shop...

News From Law.com

As the rich get richer in the Am Law 50, a trend that continues to force consolidation among the nation's largest law firms, two partner search firms fueling those moves are taking that strategy in-house. Big Law recruiters Johnson Downie and Lippman Jungers have merged, the search firms jointly announced on Thursday, combining recruiting networks in New York, California and Texas for a 20-recruiter national outfit that seeks to become the Am Law 20's top headhunter.

Legal Services

March 08, 2024, 11:24 AM

nature of claim: /