Big Law Rates In This Economy? Midsize and Specialized Firms...

"Clients are looking at rate increases of 18% and saying 'Wow, that's a really important firm, and if we ever come up with that big bet-the-company matter, we wanna be able to use these guys. So we're not going to tell them their rates are outrageous,'" said legal industry consultant Jim Jones. "What they'll do is quietly move the work somewhere else. Big firms don't believe there's pushback on rates because clients aren't pushing back, but that's work the big firm is never seeing. The trend of work going down-market is a tribute to the growing sophistication of clients."

Legal Services - Large Law

February 21, 2023, 12:05 PM