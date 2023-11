News From Law.com

Law firms with lobbying business tied to Capitol Hill are expecting a busy fourth quarter, as Congress races to finish its legislative to-do list with a new House Speaker in place. And while several law firms saw a flat or slower third quarter, some law firms are expecting to end the year on a high note, surpassing lobbying revenue totals from 2022.

November 08, 2023, 9:43 AM

