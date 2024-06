News From Law.com

Several large law firms have picked up new lobbying clients in recent weeks, including sustainability and pharmaceutical companies, after bringing in millions in lobbying revenue in the first quarter of this year. Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck; Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld; Holland & Knight; Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer; King & Spalding; and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, among other firms, filed lobbying registrations since the start of April.

June 18, 2024, 5:44 PM

