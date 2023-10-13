Big Law Partners Start Fundraising Drive for Israel Relief |...

News From Law.com

Partners at Am Law 100 law firms initiated a drive this week to raise funds for charitable donations to support on-the-ground relief efforts in Israel after Hamas' deadly attack over the weekend reignited military conflict that has killed 1,200 Israelis. By Friday morning, individual partners at Kirkland & Ellis pledged a donation total of more $1.5 million, sources at the firm confirmed to The American Lawyer. That's an increase over the $450,000 that had been pledged by Thursday morning, according to an email that was obtained by The American Lawyer.

