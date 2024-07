News From Law.com

Cooley and Davis Wright Tremaine have both recently added emerging-companies partners to their San Francisco offices this month, illustrating the growing demand from startups in the region. After a downturn in investment in Silicon Valley and nationwide in recent years, the deal flow spigot is churning again, and an influx of funding is prompting more funders to seek legal advice on their transactions.

Legal Services - Large Law

July 16, 2024, 8:19 PM