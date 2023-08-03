Big Law, Nixing ChatGPT for Legal Work, Seeks Secure AI Solu...

News From Law.com

Several Am Law 200 firms have prohibited lawyers from using ChatGPT and generative AI to perform client services, given the risks of data breaches and hallucinations. But that doesn't mean the industry is shying away from artificial intelligence or its superhuman ability to process large quantities of information. A handful of firms have begun beta-testing with AI platforms like Harvey and CoCounsel to create technologies that account for the shortcomings of early tech.

Legal Services

August 03, 2023, 10:38 AM

nature of claim: /