Big Law Makes Big Bets on IP Litigation Despite Tech Downtur...

Large law firms have made big investments in building IP litigation teams in recent weeks, underscoring the practice area as a must-have for tech clients and a pillar of stability amid uncertain economic conditions.While the tech sector has been hard hit, with recent reports of layoffs at both large companies and the law firms that serve them, Big Law lawyers say patent litigation continues to see steady demand and likely won't slow even as clients adopt other belt-tightening measures.

December 13, 2022, 12:47 PM