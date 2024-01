News From Law.com

Brownstein said it had its most successful quarter on record in Q4 and its most successful year in 2023, recording $62.63 million in total Some lobbying businesses in Big Law ended 2023 on a better foot, as fourth-quarter gains pushed some firms to surpass their annual lobbying revenues from 2022. The growth came amid political battles over government funding and discussions surrounding artificial intelligence on Capitol Hill.

January 22, 2024, 1:21 PM

