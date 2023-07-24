Big Law Leaders Arent Losing Sleep Over Sen. Tom Cottons Ant...

News From Law.com

Last week, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, wrote letters to the leaders of 51 large law firms, threatening investigations and litigation if the firms continued advising clients on DEI programs and maintaining programs of their own. Regardless of its effectiveness, Cotton's letter represents a growing trend of politicians threatening private businesses—sometimes law firms—for political reasons. This month, Sen. Cotton sent a threatening letter to Target, calling the company's DEI initiatives "racially discriminatory," and 13 Republican state attorneys general sent letters to the Fortune 100 warning against illegal racial discrimination in hiring practices.

July 24, 2023, 7:41 PM

