Severance money in exchange for signing a non-disparagement is a requirement of many law firms in the Am Law 100 to avoid the negative optics that attend downsizing employee ranks. But in an environment in which performance reviews are used as a pretext to right-size associate ranks, many associates have been caught between their former firm's demand for staying quiet about being let go and their prospective future firm's demand for transparency.

April 06, 2023, 5:00 AM

