News From Law.com

Large law firms are playing the long game, continuing to invest in corporate and emerging companies partners—and leadership—despite some softening in those practice areas.In the past week and a half, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, Holland & Knight, Goodwin Procter and Latham & Watkins have bolstered their corporate practices with veteran startup lawyers throughout California.

Legal Services

February 09, 2023, 3:34 PM