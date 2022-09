News From Law.com

Some of Philadelphia's biggest law firms are reorganizing their practices into industry-targeted groups to address the recession anxieties and opportunities of their largest institutional clients, local firm leaders said in recent interviews. These kinds of go-to market strategies are another example of how Big Law firms seek to grow their market share by reflecting the boom-and-bust business cycles of their most profitable institutional clients.

September 15, 2022, 5:08 PM