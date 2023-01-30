Big Law is Ramping Up Pressure on Office Work in 2023 | Law....

News From Law.com

With most of Big Law implementing hybrid work policies, some law firms are continuing to ramp up pressure on office attendance in the early part of 2023, firm recruiters and analysts say. The needle was already moving in that direction late last year, as law firms largely saw a dip in demand and anticipated economic challenges, while some even announced layoffs. But as employers continue to gain leverage, observers say the pushback on remote work could continue to increase. Law firms continue to be more open about tying pay or bonuses to office attendance.

