Big Law Is Leaning Into AI for Bias-Free Hiring and Retentio...

At least a dozen Big Law firms have adopted technology that incorporates artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and behavioral psychology to root out implicit biases in hiring, expand their candidate pools and address long-term retention goals.While firms started experimenting with AI-powered assessment platforms such as Thine and Suited as early as 2019, now several are leaning more heavily on the technology or looking to use it to solve more nuanced challenges, such as the type of advancement opportunities that young lawyers receive.

AI & Automation

July 28, 2023, 1:57 PM

