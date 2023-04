News From Law.com

Law firms in Washington, D.C., are increasingly focused on healthcare industry clients, finding lucrative work that spans from transactions and regulatory practices to lobbying shops. For instance, Arnold & Porter was tapped this year by Pfizer to steer its $43 billion acquisition of cancer drugmaker Seagen. Covington & Burling represented AstraZeneca in its $1.8 billion acquisition of CinCor Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company.

