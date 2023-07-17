Big Law in DC Grows International Trade, IP and Investigatio...

News From Law.com

Large law firms in Washington, D.C. are continuing to invest and hire lateral partners in certain high-demand practice areas in the region, including intellectual property, international trade, and white-collar and investigations. On Monday, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld said it added a three-partner international trade team — Ryan Fayhee, Roy Liu and Tyler Grove — arriving from Hughes Hubbard & Reed. Meanwhile, Winston & Strawn is adding three partners in D.C. in the firm's litigation department.

July 17, 2023, 6:00 AM

