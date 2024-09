News From Law.com

Cleer Tax is suing a former employee and shareholder for alleged cybersquatting and tortious interference. AmLaw 100 firm Taft Stettinius & Hollister along with Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart are representing the plaintiff, Cleer LLC, doing business as Cleer Tax. The case was filed against Crystal Stranger and Optic Tax Inc. in the District of Connecticut.

