Big Law Funnels Money Into GOP Campaigns in Texas | Law.com ...

News From Law.com

As Texas voters and candidates gear up for a hefty ballot and a few contentious races in this year's elections, law firms throughout the state are contributing to the cause, pouring millions of dollars into campaign funds supporting various candidates throughout the state. Throughout this election cycle, at least 30 law firms have donated over $624,000 to the six Republican and Democratic candidates vying for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general who will appear on the ballot in November, while another eight firms have contributed a collective $272,500 to these campaigns via firm political action committees.

Government

August 15, 2022, 9:00 AM