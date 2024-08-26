Big Law Fundraising for Kamala Harris Picks Up Steam | Law.c...

News From Law.com

As fundraising events for Kamala Harris stack up with less than 100 days to go till Election Day, Am Law 100 partners are playing a prominent role, co-hosting and headlining upcoming fundraisers in New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, and Los Angeles in the next two weeks. Attorneys from more than a dozen Big Law firms are involved in the planning and hosting of upcoming fundraisers benefiting Harris. The fundraisers are likely to draw in hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Legal Services

August 26, 2024, 4:21 PM