Big Law Firms Shape the Rules of Upcoming Election | Law.com...

In the wake of the historically litigious 2020 election cycle, legal and electoral scholars predicted that future elections would also be hotly contested in the courts in the run-up to election day.So far, such predictions are right, with dozens of election-related lawsuits hitting state and federal court dockets already this year.Compared to 2020, Big Law firms have been nearly as involved. At least 17 firms in the Am Law 200 have filed a total of at least 21 lawsuits so far this year over election issues, according to lawsuit trackers by the Democrat voting media platform Democracy Docket and the Brennan Center.

August 29, 2024, 7:25 PM