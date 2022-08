News From Law.com

Haynes and Boone added to its securities litigation team by hiring Frost Brown Todd partner Bradley Foster in Dallas, while Hunton Andrews Kurth expanded its data strategy, security and privacy group to the Houston office with Reed Smith partners Bart Huffman and Wendell Bartnick.The lateral moves are among the latest in an active hiring market in Texas, even in the typically slow late summer season.

