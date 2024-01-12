Big Law Firms Grow Energy Sector Teams in Houston, LA | Law....

News From Law.com

With Big Law firms kicking off 2024 by hiring lateral partners in the hot energy sector, Vinson & Elkins beefed up its energy transition team by hiring Shearman & Sterling partner Jorge Medina in Los Angeles, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher added Mayer Brown energy finance and transactions partner Dale Smith in Houston.Dealmaking in the energy and power sector is strong, comprising 17% of total global deal volume in 2023, according to data from the London Stock Exchange Group.

January 12, 2024

