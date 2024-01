News From Law.com

Global cannabis company Cookies SF LLC is facing a lawsuit over alleged breach of an agreement that one company says granted them exclusive rights to open the first "Cookies" branded retail stores in New York. Plaintiff Cookies Retail is represented by Peter Siachos of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani and Pokuaa Enin, Thomas O'Connell and Natalie Bryans of Buchalter.

Cannabis

January 25, 2024, 3:45 PM

