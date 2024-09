News From Law.com

Clifford Chance continues its Houston growth with a Latham & Watkins capital markets associate, and Bracewell adds an Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld labor and employment partner in Houston, as energy and infrastructure lateral hiring in Texas remains active. The lateral hires are among a wave of lateral moves at Big Law firms in the Lone Star State this month.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 10, 2024, 1:56 PM