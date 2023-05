News From Law.com

Big Law firms have inked a flurry of office lease deals this year in Washington, D.C., including firms such as Davis Polk & Wardwell; Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft; Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe; and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. Overall, the legal industry continues to be a driving force in the Washington, D.C. leasing market, with law firms accounting for almost half of all leasing activity in the nation's capital in the first quarter of this year.

Legal Services

May 30, 2023, 2:07 PM

nature of claim: /