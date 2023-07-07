Big Law Firms Continue Downsizing Office Spaces Amid Hybird ...

News From Law.com

Several big law firms have plans to shrink their Washington, D.C. offices, continuing the legal industry trends of smaller and more efficient efficient offices in the wake of the pandemic and hybrid work arrangements. Even with the downsizing though, the legal industry remained a key tenant in the D.C. leasing market in the second quarter of 2023, with firms such as Crowell & Moring, Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson, Hunton Andrews Kurth, Katten Muchin Rosenman and Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton inking office deals.

July 07, 2023, 2:10 PM

