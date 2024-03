News From Law.com

Amid a spurt of Am Law 200 hires in IP litigation this week, law firms are targeting the practice as a growth area in 2024, partly as a way to expand firmwide, according to firm leaders and observers. The optimism is reflected in the lateral market so far this year. Sidley Austin; Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe; Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton; and Squire Patton Boggs have all announced new IP partners this week.

March 01, 2024, 4:00 AM

