Big Law Facilitates Unreasonable Client Demands, Clients Say...

Everyone knows a GC who exacts pain on their outside counsel for fun, according to interviews with five GCs and CLOs, and there are GCs who don't manage projects well and put their law firms through successive fire drills. But those people don't represent the broader population of legal buyers. Rather, law firms that charge exorbitant rates should understand clients' expectations of utmost responsiveness, GCs said, and many current equity partners aren't pushing back or enforcing boundaries.

August 17, 2023, 2:32 PM

