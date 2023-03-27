Big Law Experts: Case of Plastic Surgeon Accused of Slaying ...

News From Law.com

Am Law 200 firm attorneys said that the arrest of a plastic surgeon accused of murdering a Florida lawyer may demonstrate, as more evidence is discovered, the vulnerability of legal practitioners who are litigating contentious cases. Brian H. Bieber, a shareholder at GrayRobinson in Miami, said in the arrest of the defendant, Tomasz Kosowski, a plastic surgeon, over his alleged murder of Steven Cozzi, that the circumstantial evidence at this stage appears overwhelming.

