News From Law.com

Whereas large firms went down-market for talent in recent years, putting pressure on midsize firms that couldn't compete on compensation, middle-market firm leaders are now exploring the opposite dynamic: scooping up talented associates who have recently found themselves out of jobs. Big Law rate hikes are also forcing out partners, recruiters and firm leaders said, creating opportunities at the equity tier as well.

Legal Services - Large Law

January 03, 2023, 11:12 AM