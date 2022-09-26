Big Law Enters Fray Over DC Metro Gun Ban  | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Attorneys from two of the nation's leading law firms filed amicus briefs supporting gun control groups in a challenge to Washington, D.C.'s ban on firearms in its public transit system. Alison C. Barnes and Lauren Cassady Andrews with Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel authored a filing on behalf of Everytown for Gun Safety, while Jonathan Diesenhaus, Alex Schulman, Toccara Nelson and Alexandria Reid of Hogan Lovells submitted a brief on behalf of Brady, Team ENOUGH and the Giffords Law Center.

District of Columbia

September 26, 2022, 5:12 PM