News From Law.com

Big Law Congressional Investigations Practices Are Prolifera...

More large law firms are looking to cash in on lucrative congressional investigations work, investing in new talent and formalizing dedicated practice groups. While Covington & Burling; Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr; and Hogan Lovells are among those well-known in this space, at least three other Am Law 200 firms have launched a congressional investigations practice group in 2024, seizing the opportunity to promote the practice to their current clients.

Government

September 16, 2024, 2:38 PM