With 2023 almost exactly half over, law firms are growing increasingly wary about clients being slow to pay their legal bills and the collections process taking longer. And they are closely monitoring the revenue and collection cycle—an indicator that directly affects firms themselves but also gives them clues about the current state of the economy and how their clients feel about its near future.

June 23, 2023, 5:00 AM

