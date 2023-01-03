Big Law Clients Take $440M LIBERTAD Act Hit That Could Chill...

News From Law.com

U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom ordered four Florida-based cruise lines that sailed to Cuba to pay $440 million to a U.S. company, pursuant to the LIBERTAD Act, a federal law under which businesses can face legal action if they trafficked in property confiscated by Fidel Castro's communist regime. Plaintiff, Havana Docks Corp., whose legal counsel included Roberto Martinez, a partner at Colson Hicks Eidson, filed a lawsuit against defendants, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and MSC Cruises SA Co., whose legal counsel was stacked with partners from several Big Law firms.

January 03, 2023, 1:33 PM