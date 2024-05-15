Big Law Campaign Contributions Trend Republican in 2024 | La...

News From Law.com

Big Law firms and their political action committees are spending less money donating to political campaigns for the 2024 election than they did on the previous two election cycles, while Republicans are set to receive a greater share of Big Law election funds if current trends hold. That's according to an American Lawyer analysis of campaign contributions from Am Law 200 law firms and their PACs, per the Federal Election Commission database, between January 1 and May 14, 2024. The American Lawyer searched the database for contributions from LLP entities tied to Am Law 200 firms this year. The analysis also applied the same date range to the 2022 congressional election and the 2020 congressional and presidential election.

May 15, 2024, 2:22 PM

nature of claim: /