Big Law Builds IP Teams, With Nationwide Demand Steady | Law...

Large and midsize law firms continue to hire intellectual property lawyers at a steady clip this year, building teams of both patent prosecution and IP litigators in hotspots including Texas and New York. IP lawyers have arrived in recent weeks at Baker Botts, McDermott Will & Emery, Kirkland & Ellis, Baker & Hostetler, Locke Lord, Paul Hastings and O'Melveny & Myers, among others. While demand isn't spiking, several recruiters have noted even demand in intellectual property.

September 14, 2022, 1:13 PM