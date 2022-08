News From Law.com

Big oil companies suffered a setback when the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third ruled that climate change lawsuits by the State of Delaware and the City of Hoboken, New Jersey don't belong in federal court. Both suits bring claims under state law, the Third Circuit said when it affirmed rulings from New Jersey and Delaware courts finding that the oil company defendants wrongly removed the suits to U.S. District Court.

Energy

August 17, 2022, 4:31 PM