News From Law.com

The Securities and Exchange Commission's recent lawsuits against crypto companies—and the Big Law firms defending them—is the latest indication that the industry will be a growing source of work and revenue for Big Law. Attorneys in law firm cryptocurrency and securities investigations practices have reported a growing volume of work in advising crypto companies in litigation, enforcement, restructuring, bankruptcy work and lobbying.

June 09, 2023, 12:08 PM

nature of claim: /