Big Law Backs Satanic Temple in Free Speech Suit Against Pa....

The Satanic Temple has found an ally in Big Law. Attorneys with Dechert are representing the organization in a new lawsuit claiming an eastern Pennsylvania school district violated the Temple's free speech rights by rescinding permission to hold meetings for an After School Satan Club. Though The Satanic Temple is a new client for Dechert, the firm's co-counsel is familiar, associate Noah Becker said. He and partner Will Sachse got involved at the behest of the ACLU of Pennsylvania.

March 31, 2023, 3:22 PM

