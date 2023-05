News From Law.com

The Town of East Hampton must pay $250,000 following a civil contempt finding by a Suffolk county judge in ongoing litigation over the attempted privatization of an East Hampton airport. Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Paul Baisley Jr. on Friday ruled the town had violated a temporary restraining order he'd issued last year, barring East Hampton from closing the airport, taking steps toward closure, or restricting access to the airport.

